The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) debuted the Celebration of Success for more than 30 families on the final day of Spring Break Arts Camp at the new Boundary Waters Activity Center on Friday, April 8.
The week of April 3-7 was full of color and fun, with activities and a theatrical presentation shaped by the theme “Our Family Tree: Reaching New Heights.”
Throughout the week, children aged 7-12 were led by expert art instructors and counselors as they danced, sang, painted, sculpted, acted, and so much more.
Nicole Hale, a Montessori teacher, and Patrice Gates, an Atlanta-based artist, developed a week’s worth of hands-on visual arts projects with the campers. Jazz singer Tish Holley Howse led the campers in song, and Tammy Barton led students in their Friday performance. With the support of Counselors Charissa Cruz, and Sherri Adams, there was a variety of influence and creativity for the group.
“It is such a great week for the kids,” shared Arts Coordinator Brittany Gilbert, “Of so many camps I’ve been a part of, I can truly say I am proud of this program put on by the CAC, in partnership with the City of Douglasville and Douglas County Parks & Recreation departments. The kids see the power in themselves when they are part of a greater show and purpose, working together to make the vision happen, and surprising themselves with creativity all the way.”
Through a process of recommendations from Douglas County School teachers, “Art-portunity” Scholarship recipients were Kaya Stiles, Alan Hernandez, Amaris White, Landyn Just, and Sirai Shepard.
The CAC gave big thank yous to The Hud Truck, Arubra Hembree, Linda Britt, and Steve Pritchard for making these campers’ attendance possible. An additional scholarship was awarded in memory of Philip Montgomery.
The goal of the Spring Break Arts Camp is to encourage and reveal the talents of every camper to highlight the impact the arts have on young children in developing their creative skills, social interactions, and cultural awareness. If you are interested in signing your child up for the CAC’s next camp, space is limited for Summer Arts Camp, June 5-9.
Registration can be done in person or by visiting the CAC website at www.artsdouglas.org. Spring & Summer Break Art Camps are made possible with the support of The Greystone Power Foundation, Elevate Douglas, and Delta Community Credit Union.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org.
