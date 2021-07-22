You never know who might show up for a tour of the Douglas County Museum of History and Art.
Last week, Naomi King, sister-in-law of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., came by for a tour. She was accompanied by her personal assistant, actress Bridget Cruse.
She expressed great delight as the Museum was so much more than she and her companions expected, according to Museum Director Susanne Hudson.
A number of new items have been added to the museum collections, including an immaculate 1846 piano/organ, Ernest Galloway’s well-worn shoe shine stand from the new courthouse, and a tribute to the Douglas County Nine — nine black Douglas County Soldiers who served in combat with distinction in WWI and many others.
The museum is located at 12431 Veterans Memorial Highway and opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is always free.
