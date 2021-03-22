The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County is a local civic club dealing primarily with the youth in our local community. The club is now in its 49th year and has invested thousands of dollars back into in the local community.
The club would like to thank Walmart on Concourse Parkway for working with them in providing school supplies. Kiwanis Club President Trent Wilson recently delivered supplies to Mt. Carmel and Burnett elementary schools.
The Kiwanis Club and Walmart also work together each year to provide Christmas for 120 disadvantaged students.
Kiwanis also works with Special Olympics each year. Their Sweetwater Triathlon, Duathlon & 5K Fun Run raises funds to assist in various other projects that benefit the local youth such as A Gift of Love Backpack Program. Donations are also made to several other local youth related programs.
The Kiwanis Club sponsors a Key Club in six local high schools and a Key Club graduating senior from each high school is eligible to apply for a scholarship given by the Kiwanis Club.
