Kiwanis Club donates $300 to Bright Star for Back Pack Program

The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County recently presented a $300 donation to Bright Star United Methodist Church in support of their Back Pack Program at Bill Arp Elementary. The program provides food and clothing to the students who are in need. Items are sent home with the student on a weekly basis. Bright Star United Methodist members Pan Landers (left) and Kim Daniels (center) received the donation presented by club member Becky Gibson (right).

 Photo courtesy of Kiwanis/Special