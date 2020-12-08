The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County County is still seeking donations for its 23rd annual Kids' Christmas Special.
Douglas County Solicitor General Sonya Compton recently made a generous contribution on behalf of her office.
Kiwanis Club President Trent Wilson expressed “deep gratitude" on behalf of the Kiwanis Club in making the annual shopping event for children of Douglas County so successful.
Compton’s contribution and the contributions of citizens and businesses around the county are expected to make this the group's most successful event yet.
Counselors and teachers from six elementary schools selected 120 deserving recipients for the Dec. 8-9 shopping spree. Because of COVID-19, volunteers will be shopping with kids on two different days — but the service club said it is determined to make this a great year for the deserving kids.
Kiwanis is committed to Serving Children of the World One Community at a Time.”
Anyone interested in making a contribution for the event should visit www.KiwanisClubOfDouglasCounty.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.