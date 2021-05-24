The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County is a local community club which contributes back to the city and county in various ways. One of the ways is by supporting the local Cultural Arts Center, which held the Taste of Douglasville on May 15. The club had a booth which passed out water, club info packets and information about the club and some of the projects they support such as Key Clubs in seven high schools, Kids Christmas Special for the elementary kids, a yearly triathlon and many other events. There were several thousand individuals who came out to participate in the event by having a booth or just visiting the various booths. Pictured are Kiwanis members, Bill Braswell, Elaine Stone and John Stone.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Plans for mixed-use building downtown moving forward; Brewery going to Powder Springs after council denies variance waiver
- Teen charged with firing gun at ‘crowded’ gas station
- VR to raise fees for garbage pickup
- Man convicted of trafficking heroin, cocaine
- BOE budget includes 5% raises for teachers, paras
- Couple makes habanero sauce sold locally and internationally
- RR crossing project to begin downtown in fall
- Food Truck Mondays returning in June
Most Popular
Articles
- Illinois man arrested after day-long standoff with Douglasville police
- BOE budget includes 5% raises for teachers, paras
- RR crossing project to begin downtown in fall
- Capps finds baseball passion in broadcast booth
- Food Truck Mondays returning in June
- Couple makes habanero sauce sold locally and internationally
- Teen charged with firing gun at ‘crowded’ gas station
- Traffic shift on Hwy. 92 set for May 27
- Plans for mixed-use building downtown moving forward; Brewery going to Powder Springs after council denies variance waiver
- Sparks encourages good police-community relations
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
E-Edition
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.