The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County is a local community club which contributes back to the city and county in various ways. One of the ways is by supporting the local Cultural Arts Center, which held the Taste of Douglasville on May 15. The club had a booth which passed out water, club info packets and information about the club and some of the projects they support such as Key Clubs in seven high schools, Kids Christmas Special for the elementary kids, a yearly triathlon and many other events. There were several thousand individuals who came out to participate in the event by having a booth or just visiting the various booths. Pictured are Kiwanis members, Bill Braswell, Elaine Stone and John Stone.