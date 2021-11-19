SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County is joining with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglasville Police Department, Douglas County Fire Department, Douglas County School System Police Department, county and city leaders to sponsor the 23rd Annual Kiwanis Kids Christmas Special on Dec. 8 and 9.
This holiday project allows underprivileged kids selected by school administrators and counselors from local elementary schools to shop for presents for family members and themselves.
Kiwanis Club President Trent Wilson spoke of the event recently.
“Not only does this event bring joy to needy children and their families, it also goes a long way toward building a solid foundation for current and future community and law enforcement relations,” Wilson said. “Public support has allowed us to increase our outreach from 35 children 20 years ago to over 140 kids this year. This project is one of many where Douglas county Kiwanians work to improve the lives of Children one community at a time. But we need community involvement and support.”
If you would like to financially support this effort, please send tax deductible gifts to Kiwanis Club of Douglas County, P.O. Box 69, Douglasville, GA 30133 or make an online investment for the Kids at KiwanisClubOfDouglaCounty.com (look for Kids Christmas tab on left)
