Kiwanis donates to AVID Achievement Program

The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County supports the AVID Achievement Program. Pictured are Melanie Manley, assistant superintendent of Douglas County Schools, and Melissa Joe, AVID Coordinator. They were introduced at a recent Kiwanis meeting by Past President Edwin Jones, center. The club has donated $800 to support the program at four elementary schools. The AVID Program helps schools and teachers make learning more meaningful and engaging. It provides students with critical skills to become confident, independent thinkers and become more organized, increase reading skills and manage their time both inside and outside the classroom. Douglas County will be the 12th AVID district in the state of Georgia. The main focus of the organization will be note-taking, organization, and creating a college-bound culture.

 Special