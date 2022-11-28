Kiwanis pic

The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County will provide gifts for 140 children at the 25th Annual Kiwanis Kids Christmas Event on Dec. 13.

The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County is proud to join with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglasville Police Department, Douglas County School System Police, Douglas County Fire Department, county and city leaders to sponsor the 25th Annual Kiwanis Kids Christmas Event on Dec.13.

This holiday project allows underprivileged kids selected by school administrators and counselors from local elementary schools to shop for presents for family members and themselves.

