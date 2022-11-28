The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County is proud to join with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglasville Police Department, Douglas County School System Police, Douglas County Fire Department, county and city leaders to sponsor the 25th Annual Kiwanis Kids Christmas Event on Dec.13.
This holiday project allows underprivileged kids selected by school administrators and counselors from local elementary schools to shop for presents for family members and themselves.
Kiwanis Club President John Stone spoke of the event.
“Not only does this event bring joy to needy children and their families, it also goes a long way toward building a solid foundation for current and future community and law enforcement relations,” he said. “Public support has allowed us to increase our outreach from 35 children 25 years ago to 140 kids this year. This project is one of many where Douglas county Kiwanis work to improve the lives of Children one community at a time.”
If you would like to financially support this effort, please send tax deductible gifts to Kiwanis Club of Douglas County, P.O. Box 69, Douglasville, GA 30133 www.KiwanisClubOfDouglaCounty.com for online investment in children of our community (tab on left for Kids Christmas Special Donation).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.