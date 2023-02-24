Kiwanis

Kiwanian William "Bill" Braswell of Bryant Realty, a member of the local Kiwanis Club, was presented the Kiwanis Leadership Medallion by Georgia District Governor of Kiwanis, Darryl Gumz, for his outstanding service in Douglas County.

 Kiwanis/Special

Members of the Douglas County Kiwanis Club recently attended the recent 2022-2023 Georgia Division 12 Rally at Fairfield Plantation.

Several members attended the event from the local club. This event is where club members and others are recognized for their outstanding work and involvement in the local community as well as Georgia District of Kiwanis and Kiwanis International.

