Members of the Douglas County Kiwanis Club recently attended the recent 2022-2023 Georgia Division 12 Rally at Fairfield Plantation.
Several members attended the event from the local club. This event is where club members and others are recognized for their outstanding work and involvement in the local community as well as Georgia District of Kiwanis and Kiwanis International.
Kiwanian William "Bill" Braswell of Bryant Realty, a member of the local Kiwanis Club, was presented the Kiwanis Leadership Medallion by Georgia District Governor of Kiwanis, Darryl Gumz for his outstanding service in Douglas County.
Braswell has been a member of the Douglas County Kiwanis Club since 2014. He has worked with many of the Club's projects such as Sweetwater Triathlon, Kids Christmas Special, and worked with Key Clubs in all Douglas County High Schools plus many other Kiwanis related activities.
The local Kiwanis Club always welcomes new members and would like for them to participate in local club activities where you learn a lot about the happenings in Douglas County and the many activities the club is involved with.
