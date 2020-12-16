SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
A total of 120 excited children were scheduled to participate in the Kiwanis Club of Douglas County’s 23rd annual Kids’ Christmas Special on Dec. 9. Walmart was the host for the shopping trip and city leaders, first responders, firemen and police comprised most of the volunteers.
But due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among the volunteers Kiwanis canceled the in-person shopping trip to Walmart and instead provided 120 children from six schools with a $100 gift card to Walmart to shop for Christmas. Walmart also provided notebooks with school supplies for each child.
Kiwanis volunteers assembled the gift cards with a note and candy cane for the children, and the cards and notebooks were delivered to each school and the deserving children.
“We thank Walmart and Manager Gloria Holloway and Leola Hatcher for all their contribution to this project,” said Kiwanis member Becky Gibson. “President Trent Wilson led the effort to get the gifts delivered.”
Gibson said Kiwanis will continue next year with the 24th Kiwanis Kids’ Christmas Special and shopping in-person for the children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.