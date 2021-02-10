Kumon opens in Douglasville

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Kumon of Douglasville owner, Curtis French, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Jan. 22. Kumon is a math and reading afterschool enrichment program. The center is located at 7424 Douglas Blvd, Suite 7436C in Douglasville.
Kumon seeks to help children achieve academic success, motivate them to learn on their own, and help them develop a love of learning. Students learn at their own pace, but never move forward until they comprehend the current subject. The math program is a comprehensive curriculum that develops the necessary skills to help children progress from counting through calculus. The reading program begins with basic phonics and progresses all the way through advanced reading comprehension.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Curtis, “we are proud to have your business in Douglas County and as a Chamber member. We look forward to supporting and promoting Kumon for many years to come as you help students succeed in school.”
For more information about Kumon, contact Curtis at 770.489.8580 or visit www.kumon.com/douglasville-ga. Follow them on Facebook at Kumon (Douglasville).
