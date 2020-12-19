Milan E. Lawrence of Lithia Springs won first place in the 16-year-old female age group Dec. 5 at the 2020 Challenge Daytona Youth Triathlon in Daytona Beach, Florida.
During this annual multi-sport competition event held at the legendary Daytona 500 Speedway, Lawrence completed 200 yards open water swimming in Lake Lloyd; six miles biking on the Daytona 500 Speedway and one mile running.
“I also won first place in this race last year. December 2019 was my first time competing in Daytona," explained Lawrence.
Lawrence is currently a freshman at Athens Technical College but plans to transfer to a United States military service academy.
To prepare for the U.S. military service academy, Lawrence has applied for a Congressional nomination is awaiting confirmation from the office of Rep. David Scott to complete her U.S. service academy application.
Lawrence was blessed with her middle name “Evella” from her dearly departed grandmother, Mrs. Evella Lawrence of Summertown, Georgia.
