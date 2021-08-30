Leaders of Tomorrow Learning Academy celebrates grand opening

SPECIAL TO SENTINEL
Leaders of Tomorrow Learning Academy owner Ernest Hudson, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening by holding a DC Chamber ribbon-cutting on July 14. The Leaders of Tomorrow Learning Academy is designed to help children of all different ages. They are a full-service childcare provider that strives to promote a safe, quality, and educational environment where children can learn and grow.
Leaders of Tomorrow Learning Academy looks and feels like home. The décor is based around vivid primary colors and shades, with numerous windows throughout the facility that fills the school with natural sunlight the entire day. Outside of the building and on the property is a set of two different playgrounds, with one for older and one for younger children. The property itself is quaint and located in a quiet, safe, and peaceful setting. Leaders of Tomorrow Learning Academy has seven different levels of curriculum that begins with infant age children to after school programs for children 5-12 years.
Hudson commented, “We look forward to being a cornerstone in the community for quality and affordable care. Our Creative Curriculum at Leaders of Tomorrow Learning Academy includes developmentally appropriate goals and objectives for children within four main categories of interest: social/emotional, physical, cognitive, and language. The social/emotional stage helps promote independence, self-confidence and self-control.”
Douglas County Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, welcomed Ernest and his team to Douglas County and the DC Chamber, “We are thrilled to have your business located in Douglas County and to welcome you to the Douglas County Chamber family. Thank you for seeing the value and uniqueness in each child.”
For more information about Leaders of Tomorrow Learning Academy, contact them by phone, 770-763-8764 or visit their website at www.leadersof2morrow learningacademy.com.
