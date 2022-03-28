The Douglas County Chamber led a group of over 40 attendees earlier this month for Douglas County Day at the Capitol sponsored by AT&T. The group met with the Douglas County State Delegation on Friday, March 18th to discuss legislative priorities for the community.
The group attended meetings with members of Douglas County’s delegation including, Sen. Mike Dugan, Sen. Donzella James, Rep. Kimberly Alexander, Rep. William Boddie, Rep. Roger Bruce, Rep. J. Collins, Rep. Mandisha Thomas, and Rep. Micah Gravley. During the event, the group heard updates on legislative committees and policy that were currently being discussed. Participants also had the pleasure of meeting Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor, who was recognized on the Senate and House floors for her performance in the Winter Olympic Games.
Douglas County Chamber President & CEO, Sara Ray, commented “The Douglas County Chamber is very appreciative of the community and business leaders who took time out of their business to promote our community needs to elected officials at the State Capitol. It is a priority of ours to ensure that our business community understands how accessible our elected leaderships truly are to the citizens of Douglas.”
For more information about the Chamber’s Legislative Agenda or to find contact information for your State Elected Officials contact their office at 770.942.5022 or visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com/advocacy/state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.