The Douglas County Chamber recently announced the graduating members of Leadership Douglas Class of 2020 and the 2020 Founder’s Award Recipient. The Class of 2020 graduated on Aug. 19 in a ceremony held during the GreyStone Power Luncheon sponsored by Mercer University.
Leadership Douglas is a program of the Douglas County Chamber Foundation. Over the last year, 23 diverse and unique individuals from businesses and organizations in Douglas County made it their goal to enhance their leadership skills and community involvement for the betterment of all citizens, businesses, organizations and governments in Douglas County. The graduates were led by co-chairs Coriya Falker with Radio One and Chris Rentz with Pioneer Residential.
Throughout the 10-month program, students participated in a variety of activities. These included presentations, discussions, work sessions, and an in depth look into community assets such as water resources, government, health and wellness, arts and culture, public safety, education, government and social services. Participants met and interacted with current community and business leaders throughout the year, gaining contacts and an in-depth understanding of the community.
In addition to their monthly classes, the Class of 2020 completed four service projects in the community. The first was the Sanctuary Farm Project which provides support to their mission of providing skills and opportunities for those overcoming addiction through accountability court. The class planted and mulched plants, spread over seven truckloads of mulch, and built a trellis. The second project was the collection of donations to purchase and deliver snacks and other items to healthcare workers at Wellstar Douglas Hospital. The third project involved building planters at the Boys and Girls Club in Douglas County to be used for the students to grow vegetables and learn about gardening. The final project supported the 2020 Census by informing, promoting, and encouraging the public to participate in the Census.
Falker commented, “I feel privileged to have co-chaired a group of such compassionate and hardworking members of our community. I know they will take their experiences from the class and do some truly awesome things in Douglas County.”
In addition to recognizing the Leadership Douglas graduates, the Chamber Foundation also recognized the annual Founder’s Award recipient. This award is given to a Leadership Douglas alumni who had demonstrated the guiding principles of the organization by giving back to the community in a leadership capacity over time. Leadership Douglas alumni selected past Chamber CEO, Kali Boatright, as the 2020 Founder’s Award Recipient. Kali was a true servant leader in Douglas County for over 20 years. She played a critical role in forming Leadership Douglas into the strong and impactful program that it is today.
During her time in Douglas, Boatright served multiple leadership roles including the West Georgia Technical College Foundation Board, founding family member of Brighten Academy, founding partner of the College & Career Institute, active Junior League member and more. While her home is no longer here in Douglas County, her heart and passion for growing our community still shines strong.
Jennifer Moore commented, “Kali Boatright is very deserving of this honor. I think it is safe to say that most of those in attendance today would not be here, as an Alumni of Leadership Douglas or an active citizen in Douglas, if it wasn’t for her shining example. I am happy to call Kali my friend and congratulate her on this recognition.”
For more information about Leadership Douglas, contact the Chamber at 770-942-5022 or visit www.douglascountygeorgia.com/leadership
