Mrs. Lecial “Louette” Overby of Bremen, Georgia passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at a local healthcare facility. She was born March 11, 1929 in Moultrie, Georgia to the late William Ivey and Lula Banks Alderman.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Richard Overby; a son, Pat Overby; and brothers, Earl Alderman, Theotis Alderman, Howard Alderman and Aaron Alderman. Mrs. Overby is survived by a daughter, Sandra and Ken McLeod of Houston, Texas; son, Mike and Dianne Overby of Bremen; daughter, Kathy and Greg Carl of Carrollton; daughter, Kim and John Godwin of Bremen; and daughter, Lissa and John Barrett of Bremen; a sister Shirley Bacon; and thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held.
