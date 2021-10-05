Legacy Ridge at Sweetwater Creek is welcoming new residents in style. When it comes to senior living, many seniors and families can have trepidations about moving into a community. Legacy Ridge at Sweetwater Creek changes this mindset with huge celebrations for every resident who moves in, complete with their families in attendance, music, dancing, a red carpet leading up to their new residence, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
In a recent Facebook video, Nettie Rondeno, the community's newest resident, is shown entering the building on Wednesday, Sept. 22 and had the time of her life literally giving a shake and a wiggle into her new apartment. Associates, residents, and Nettie's daughter Lisa Rondeno were all in tow dancing right alongside her.
Watch the video here: https://www.facebook.com/LegacyRidgeLithiaSprings/posts/395128505329871
Download the video here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PwkDvy8QE7BWntQOiEbQdreHQUlZSxUG/view?usp=sharing
