The West Georgia Regional Library System announced earlier this month the introduction of Hoopla and Kanopy to communities in Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding County.
These two on-demand digital resources are being offered to meet the educational and entertainment needs of the region's growing population. Your library card will now give you free access to hundreds of thousands of titles through Hoopla and Kanopy.
Hoopla is a streaming service that lets you borrow e-books, e-audiobooks, comics, music, movies, & TV shows whenever you want with no holds or wait times. You can use Hoopla on a computer, Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire or Chromecast device. You will be able to check out up to four items per month on Hoopla through your library card, each checkout will last for two weeks, and there are no fines for items you check out on Hoopla.
Kanopy is a video streaming service providing access to more than 30,000 independent and documentary films from The Criterion Collection, The Great Courses, Media Education Foundation, and thousands of independent filmmakers. As with Hoopla, you will be able to check out up to four items per month on Kanopy, each checkout will last for two weeks, and there are no fines for items you check out on Kanopy.
You will login to Hoopla and Kanopy with your library card number and library account password. If you do not know your library account password, you may call your home library, and they can help you setup your password. In addition to Hoopla and Kanopy, your library card still gives you free access to thousands of e-books and e-audiobooks on Cloud Library and eRead Kids. Learn more at wgrls.org.
“Your local West Georgia libraries have a wealth of resources available for you to use, and we’ve just added almost a million new titles with these new on-demand services," said Stephen Houser, WGRLS director. "We’re grateful to be able to bring these popular services to our community, as WGRLS continues to strive to meet your recreational and information needs in this dynamic time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.