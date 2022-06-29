Lifeline Holistic Health celebrates new location with Chamber ribbon-cutting

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Lifeline Holistic Health owner, Kristen James, residents, friends, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated their achievement by holding a DC Chamber ribbon-cutting on June 9. Lifeline Holistic Health offers a wide variety of services, including IV infusions, vitamins, sauna, weight loss programming, lab, and drug testing. They are located on 3003 Highway 5 in Douglasville.
Lifeline Holistic Health has a mission to restore the value of health, through education and holistic health services, to lead to happy healthier lives. Their vision is to provide alternative and holistic services that is so unique, that every client who leaves our wellness center does so with improved wellness from the inside out.
Douglas County Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Kristen and welcomed them to the Chamber, “We are so thrilled to have your business here in Douglasville and a part of the Douglas County Chamber family. Thank you for providing a full-service relaxation destination to the citizens of Douglas County. We look forward to supporting and promoting Lifeline Holistic Health for many years to come.”
For more information about Lifeline Holistic Health, LLC, contact them at 770-693-5973, or visit their website at https://lifelineholistichealth.org/ . Follow them on Facebook at lifelineholistichealth and Instagram @lifeline_holistically.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.