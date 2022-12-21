Lithia Springs High School and two churches — Seven Springs Church and Cornerstone Baptist Church — held a turkey giveaway for families at the school last Saturday. LSHS Principal Travis Joshua wore his Santa hat and was among those attending the event.
Lithia holds turkey giveaway for school families
- Photos courtesy of Douglas County School System
