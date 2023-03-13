The Lithia Springs Public Library is hosting a ‘Story Stroll’ over the next month.
This is a new program provided by Georgia Public Library Service so libraries can offer fun outdoor programming for their patrons and engage their local community.
The pages of a book are displayed on signs and installed along an outdoor path. As you stroll down the trail, you are directed to the next page of the story.
“The Douglas County Public Libraries are extremely excited to offer this type of active programming to our patrons,” said County Librarian Lindy Moore. “We are currently working to secure grant funding to install permanent story walks at various locations throughout Douglas County. Including our local parks, senior centers, and all three libraries. Allowing us to expand our services and to better service our citizens with a wide variety of diverse programming.”
This family activity combines literacy, light exercise, and nature. The stroll is available from now through April 15 and will feature the story “Wolfie the Bunny,” by Ame Dyckman.
