UWG Waldrep

P.T. and Karen Waldrep created the Josh Waldrep Foundation in memory of their son, Josh, who passed away last fall. The Waldreps also created a memorial scholarship to assist athletic events and facility student-employees as they pursue their education at UWG.

 UWG/SPECIAL

The parents of a University of West Georgia employee are commemorating their late son by giving back to the university and community he loved.

Following the passing of Josh Waldrep last fall, donors P.T. ’93 and Karen Waldrep created the Josh Waldrep Foundation to honor their son, who the couple described as “an optimistic, happy kid with a big smile.”