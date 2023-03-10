On March 3-5, 2023, four 4-H’ers represented Douglas County at the Northwest Junior & Senior District Project Achievement.
Georgia 4-H Project Achievement empowers young people with skills for a lifetime.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
On March 3-5, 2023, four 4-H’ers represented Douglas County at the Northwest Junior & Senior District Project Achievement.
Georgia 4-H Project Achievement empowers young people with skills for a lifetime.
Students choose a project area of interest, research the topic, and write and present a presentation.
4-H’ers develop leadership, creativity, public speaking, record keeping, and other skills.
As students become older, a record keeping component that promotes independent thinking, research and implementation is added.
Cloverleaf and Junior 4-H’ers (4th — 8th graders), begin competition in their school or county and advance to the district level. Senior competitions (9th-12th grade) encourage youth to become more involved in their project areas and advance to the state and national levels.
During this weekend event, these four students presented in the project areas of Performing Arts — Vocal, Fashion Revue, Food Labs: Festive Food for Health, and Communications.
Tessa Couch placed first in the eighth grade Communications project.
Jamilah Johnson placed first in the Senior Fashion Revue project, allowing her to compete at State Congress in July.
Since 1942, State Congress has been the premier competition and recognition event for high school age Georgia 4-H’ers.
Held each year in Atlanta, State Congress is a four-day event that hosts various contests, recognizes 4-H scholarship recipients, and honors state 4-H winners in a variety of projects and competitions.
Throughout the week, we highlight outstanding 4-H student-led service projects, professionals, friends, private donors, and public officials for their contributions to the success of 4-H in Georgia.
If you are interested in joining Douglas County 4-H, please email douglasextension@uga.edu.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.