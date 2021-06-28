Local business honoring health care workers, first responders

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
This July 4th through Aug. 31 Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing wants to support our first responders and healthcare workers.
To do that, Assured Comfort will give away three new, professional-grade furnaces to three first responders or healthcare workers.
The furnaces will be installed by Assured Comfort’s skilled crew for free. In addition, the lucky recipients will also receive a Free Maintenance Agreement, which offers them discounts on all HVAC and plumbing repairs, priority service, and two maintenance checks a year.
“It’s been such a hard time, especially for the people tasked with keeping us healthy,” says Assured Comfort’s owner Jerry Hall. “We wanted to do something to honor their service and sacrifice.”
First Responders and Healthcare Workers that want to be considered for the giveaway should email or have someone nominate them at WowService@AssuredComfort.com with Healthcare Worker Giveaway as the subject line.
Nominations will be judged on:
• Need of the nominee and their family
• Their service to our community
• Other honorable actions by the nominee
The nominee must also reside in the Metro-Atlanta area and have a work badge, ID or pay stub to show they are currently still in that role.
The Furnaces, will be awarded on Sept. 11. It will be installed by expert members of the Assured Comfort team soon after, depending on the recipient’s schedule and availability.
This is just one of many ways that Assured Comfort supports members of our first responders and healthcare workers. These heroes also receive a 15% discount on HVAC service and a 5% discount on plumbing, throughout the year.
About Assured Comfort Heating, Air & PlumbingVeteran founded and locally-owned since 2002, Assured Comfort Heating, Air & Plumbing has four metro locations providing heating, air conditioning, insulation, air filtration and plumbing services to homeowners and businesses in Metro Atlanta and the surrounding areas. They are committed to providing not only the best in HVAC and plumbing services but also supporting the local community. Since opening, they have given more than $500,000 to area non-profits, including committing $100,000 to Wellstar Douglas Hospital and providing 40,000 meals to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
