In January 2021, during the middle of the worst pandemic to hit American soil in 100 years, a local pastor was led to plant a ministry in Douglas County. While many businesses and hundreds of churches around the nation were shutting their doors permanently, The House Of Hope WestPointe was birthed and a hunger to reach a new community was fomented. A church that was headquartered in DeKalb County decided to collaborate with some residents of Douglas County to offer hope and empowerment.
Though there is a difference between the sister campus of The House of Hope WestPointe and the mother campus of The House of Hope Atlanta, the common thread between them is the Senior Pastor, Dr. E. Dewey Smith Jr.
Dr. Smith has pastored for over 30 years and has earned numerous accolades in academia, television, music, and government. He has preached and taught at some of the largest churches and conferences in the country. His unique insight and delivery of the Gospel make him one of the most sought-after speakers in the nation. In a recent interview with Dr. Smith, we asked him about his decision to launch a church in Winston.
Let’s begin with the big question, What drew you to Winston?
“Years ago, I felt God gave me a vision that I’d be ministering in Douglas County, and I shared it with some of my staff when I received it. Over 15 years later, God brought the vision to reality. We also have a lot of people who’ve traveled from Douglas County to DeKalb County for worship. The House of Hope WestPointe allows us to bring ministry closer to them and others in the surrounding communities.”
What’s your vision for the ministry?
“For 30 years, my vision has always been to teach people that life with God is better in every way, every day. I firmly believe in providing ministry opportunities, teaching & preaching for a multi-generational community. I want to help people have a higher, more precise, more authentic view of God and develop a genuine relationship with Jesus Christ. I believe that if you put God first, everything will fall in place spiritually, emotionally, physically, financially & educationally.”
What makes WestPointe different?
“It’s a fresh start in a community with a rich history & great diversity. I’m excited about the opportunity to implement ministry in a new community with lessons learned from over 30 years of experience.”
Who should attend The House of Hope WestPointe?
“It’s for anyone seeking to grow closer to Jesus and serve in ministry. It’s for everyone who wants to live better!”
What will one experience by visiting or joining?
“The House of Hope WestPointe Family will work diligently to ensure everyone experiences a loving community. In addition, they will experience Relevant Preaching/Teaching, Powerful God-Exalting Worship, Cutting-Edge Ministry, Authentic Fellowships, Empowering Discipleship, and Caring Outreach. I can’t over-emphasize a loving community of people.”
“Let me say this, experience it for yourself. No amount of words can share what is in my heart for those who come to WestPointe. I’m confident about what you’ll experience. We invite everyone to join us at 11:30 AM every Sunday. We are located at 2837 Campground Road in Winston, GA. I can’t wait to meet you!”
