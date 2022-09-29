In January 2021, during the middle of the worst pandemic to hit American soil in 100 years, a local pastor was led to plant a ministry in Douglas County. While many businesses and hundreds of churches around the nation were shutting their doors permanently, The House Of Hope WestPointe was birthed and a hunger to reach a new community was fomented. A church that was headquartered in DeKalb County decided to collaborate with some residents of Douglas County to offer hope and empowerment.

Though there is a difference between the sister campus of The House of Hope WestPointe and the mother campus of The House of Hope Atlanta, the common thread between them is the Senior Pastor, Dr. E. Dewey Smith Jr.

Trending Videos