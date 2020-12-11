Local sorority celebrates 30 years of service in Douglas

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Sigma Omega Omega Chapter recently celebrated 30 years of service to the Douglas County community.
Three brave women: Nellie Hudson, Sharon Dewberry, and Marracia Mitchell set out to make a mark and expand their commitment of service to the Douglas County community in 1990. Today the chapter has grown to nearly 200 highly educated women who have pursued professional careers as doctors, educators, attorneys, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and many other progressive paths. The chapter takes great pride that one of its members is the Honorable Rochelle Martin-Robinson, Mayor of Douglasville.
Sigma Omega Omega has acquired notable accolades throughout its tenure and has cultivated an impressive legacy of service to Douglas County including but not limited to adopting Malone Street with a commitment to clean it quarterly; establishing a food pantry and clothing closet at Eastside Elementary School; mentoring over 1,000 students and awarding tens of thousands of dollars
in scholarships.
Additional service includes hosting health fairs, blood drives and Easter egg hunts and basket giveaways as well as back-to-school events with backpack and school supply giveaways at Jessie Davis Park annually.
Presently, the chapter maintains partnerships with national and international organizations such as Soles4Souls, Regions Bank, Lions Club International and Merrill Lynch. Some of their local partnerships include: The Junior League of Douglas County, S.H.A.R.E. House, The Boys and Girls Club of Douglas County, The City of Douglasville, The Douglas County School System, St. James A.M.E. Church as well as others that help Sigma Omega Omega Chapter remain a strong pillar in the Douglas County community.
The ladies of Sigma Omega Omega rejoice in their 30 years of serving Douglas County and consider it an honor to contribute to the betterment of the community. For additional information, please review their website to learn more about their organization. https://www.sigmaomegaomega.com.
About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is the first Greek-letter organization founded by African-American women at Howard University in 1908. Led by our 30th International President and CEO, Dr. Glenda Glover, Alpha Kappa Alpha is a sisterhood of national and international stature. Its members share the same high moral, ethical, and scholastic standards, and are leaders in their communities — inspiring, serving, and empowering all with whom they come in contact while addressing the social and economic ills of our society. For more information about Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., visit www.aka1908.com. Sigma Omega Omega chapter, one of 15 metropolitan Atlanta Chapters, has served the Douglasville Community since 1990.
