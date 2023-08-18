A Douglas County resident who is a seventh grade student at Bremen Middle School has been selected by the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, to serve as a volunteer local Youth Heart Ambassador for the 2023-2024 school year.
Wynn will work closely with the American Heart Association’s in-school programs, Kids Heart Challenge™ and American Heart Challenge™ to actively and passionately champion other children to establish healthy habits to better mental and physical well-being.
The American Heart Association accepted nominations from young people who have been affected by heart disease or stroke either through a personal diagnosis, diagnosis of a loved one, or has made a personal lifestyle change, to serve in the Youth Heart Ambassador role. Wynn was born with a congenital heart defect known as tetralogy of fallot. With a rare congenital heart defect, he was placed in hospice care but eventually became a hospice survivor as well. Today, he is a thriving student who enjoys exercising, video games and spending time with friends.
“Thanks to my parents and the support of my community, I’ve been able to share my story with other kids and help them on their journeys,” said Wynn, student and survivor. ”That’s the reason I became a Youth Heart Ambassador for Kid Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge.”
The Youth Heart Ambassadors serve a one-year commitment as a volunteer of the American Heart Association assisting the organization to be a relentless force for healthier lives for all. The position gives youth a voice to encourage, advocate and underscore the need for to raise critical funding as they share the impact cardiovascular disease has had on their life. Wynn is one of five local Youth Heart Ambassadors in the state of Georgia.
“It’s exciting to see our local youth use their voice and share their personal story,” said Scott Webb, board chairman of the American Heart Association in metro Atlanta and Vice President, Account Services, Pointnext Technology Services at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Wynn’s amazing story will continue to inspire and impact the youth in our community.”
Rooted in physical activity, Kids Heart Challenge™ and American Heart Challenge™ are service-learning programs that teach students how to improve their overall health while doing good for the health of others. Through interactive curriculums and various online challenges, participating students get active and have fun while raising funds and awareness for congenital heart defects, nutrition security, CPR training, mental well-being and more. These collective efforts help further the American Heart Association’s mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.
Schools interested in participating in either Kids Heart Challenge™ or American Heart Challenge™ receive expanded curriculum resources for both classrooms and in-home learning environments can register now for next school year. To learn more about our school programs please visit www.www.heart.org/getstarted. More information can be found online, heart.org/youthambassadors.
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health, and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
