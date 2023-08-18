Heart

Local student Wynn has been selected by the American Heart Association to serve as a volunteer local Youth Heart Ambassador for the 2023-2024 school year.

 Special

A Douglas County resident who is a seventh grade student at Bremen Middle School has been selected by the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, to serve as a volunteer local Youth Heart Ambassador for the 2023-2024 school year.

Wynn will work closely with the American Heart Association’s in-school programs, Kids Heart Challenge™ and American Heart Challenge™ to actively and passionately champion other children to establish healthy habits to better mental and physical well-being.