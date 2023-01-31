Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 7,600 Owls named to the University's Dean's List, which recognizes students for their academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Students from Douglas County earning Dean's List honors are:
• Emily Barnett of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Meagen Cole of Lithia Springs, majoring in Elementary Education
• Erielle Cook of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• India Harris of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Aria Latour of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education-Interest
• Martha Thornton of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Roxanna Villegas of Douglasville, majoring in Elementary Education
• Linda Hill of Douglasville, majoring in Middle Grades Education
• Aryanna Wilson of Douglasville, majoring in Middle Grades Education
• Abdulazeez Abdulfatai of Lithia Springs, majoring in Finance-Interest
• Mason Cotton of Lithia Springs, majoring in Finance-Interest
• Irene Essien of Douglasville, majoring in Finance-Interest
• Samantha Panian of Douglasville, majoring in Economics-Interest
• William Collins of Douglasville, majoring in Information Systems
• Delaynie Grogan of Douglasville, majoring in Information Systems-Interest
• Lesli Rodriguez of Douglasville, majoring in Inform Sec & Assur-Interest
• Emeree' Jackson of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Alexia Mason of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Jose Razo of Lithia Springs, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Camryn Stewart of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing-Interest
• Eduardo Velarde La Rosa of Douglasville, majoring in Marketing
• Cristen Queen of Douglasville, majoring in Accounting
• Miracle Wilks of Douglasville, majoring in Accounting
• Princess Higgins of Douglasville, majoring in Management-Interest
• Caleb Hornback of Douglasville, majoring in Entrepreneurship
• Zachary Jamison of Douglasville, majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
• Lindsey LePere of Douglasville, majoring in Management
• Izhaan Mehr of Douglasville, majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
• Jessica Melara of Douglasville, majoring in Management
• Elizabeth Romero of Douglasville, majoring in Management-Interest
• Madeline Weakland of Douglasville, majoring in Management
• Jaylin Woodward of Douglasville , majoring in Entrepreneurship-Interest
• Tiana McBride of Lithia Springs, majoring in Architecture
• Christopher Vazquez of Lithia Springs, majoring in Construction Management
• Carlos Zambrano of Douglasville, majoring in Construction Management
• Fredi Alvarez-Cabrera of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Davon Appolon of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Priscilla Awatey of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Connor Handley of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Tyrell Jones of Lithia Springs, majoring in Computer Science
• Danielle Raghoo of Douglasville, majoring in Undeclared - Sci, Comp & Tech
• Katlin Scott of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Science
• Matthew Basso of Douglasville, majoring in Information Technology
• Francis Chukwudolue of Douglasville, majoring in Information Technology
• Philip Cook of Douglasville, majoring in Information Technology
• Kyle Ambrose of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
• Cassidie Grogan of Douglasville, majoring in Software Engineering
• Michael Leung of Lithia Springs, majoring in Computer Game Design & Dev
• Rodel Jose of Lithia Springs, majoring in Civil Engineering
• Jesse Martin of Winston, majoring in Civil Engineering
• Sydney McMahon of Douglasville, majoring in Environmental Engineering
• Angel Vazquez of Douglasville ), majoring in Civil Engineering
• Joshua Carter of Douglasville, majoring in Electrical Engineering
• James Dukes of Douglasville, majoring in Electrical Engineering
• Justin Grant of Douglasville, majoring in Electrical Engineering
• Andy Phan of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Engineering
• Paul Pieper of Douglasville, majoring in Computer Engineering
• Mark Romine of Douglasville, majoring in Electrical Engineering
• Jakari Barnett of Lithia Springs, majoring in Electrical Engineering Tech
• Julian Bromfield of Douglasville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Joshua Cantrell of Douglasville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• David Hansrote of Winston, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Aidan Whipple of Douglasville, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
• Henry Cook of Douglasville, majoring in Exercise Science-Interest
• Jenuwin Drayton of Douglasville, majoring in Exercise Science
• Ethan Key of Douglasville, majoring in Sport Management
• Ethan Sanders of Douglasville, majoring in Sport Management
• Trevor Jones of Winston, majoring in Integrated Health Science
• Jaden Montgomery of Lithia Springs, majoring in Integrated Health Science
• Anesha Nixon of Douglasville, majoring in Integrated Health Science
• Gregory Ringer of Lithia Springs, majoring in Integrated Health Science
• Chanell Sealy of Douglasville, majoring in Integrated Health Science
• Kohl Brown of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Anna Garrett of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing
• Jerrod Leverette of Lithia Springs, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Madison Ligon of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Berenice Lucio of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing
• Makhia Sanders of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Alexis Seda of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Dreanna Simmons of Lithia Springs, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Nana Yeboah of Douglasville, majoring in Nursing-Interest
• Mark Blossomgame of Douglasville, majoring in Human Services
• Hannah Bower of Douglasville, majoring in Biology
• Trinity Alamutu of Douglasville, majoring in Biochemistry
• Tristan Blaylock of Winston, majoring in Undeclared - Engr & Math
• Sierra Knight of Douglasville, majoring in Mathematics
• Nicholas Mason of Douglasville, majoring in Undeclared - Engr & Math
• Camille Core of Douglasville, majoring in Music Education
• Bethany Petri of Douglasville, majoring in Music Education
• Maria Alvarez Rizo of Lithia Springs, majoring in Art
• Madison Bell of Douglasville, majoring in Art
• Ashleigh Breaux of Douglasville, majoring in Digital Animation
• Jonathan Davis of Winston, majoring in Art
• Lealbert Gonzalez of Lithia Springs, majoring in Digital Animation
• Learie Llewellyn of Douglasville, majoring in Digital Animation
• Olivia Robinson of Douglasville, majoring in Digital Animation
• Abigail Teape of Douglasville, majoring in Art
• Jada Crowell of Douglasville, majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
• Ebony Golden of Lithia Springs, majoring in Theatre & Performance Studies
• Aidan Caldararo of Douglasville, majoring in Cybersecurity Interest
• Gregory Riddle of Douglasville, majoring in Cybersecurity
• Bridget Brennan of Douglasville, majoring in English
• Caitlyn Hackney of Winston, majoring in English Education
• Emily France of Lithia Springs, majoring in Geography
• Darrius Mathis of Douglasville, majoring in History
• Benjamin Spichiger of Douglasville, majoring in History
• Areah Cole of Lithia Springs, majoring in Psychology
• Amalee Downey of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Kris Duah of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Alma Escobar of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Mia Hutchinson of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Amirikah Johnson of Lithia Springs, majoring in Psychology
• Shavon Kollas of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Kaitlyn Oliveira of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Jada Romero of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Mckenna Sarvis of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Ria Shah of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Luis Villanueva of Douglasville, majoring in Psychology
• Haley Combs of Winston, majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
• Melissa Elias of Smyrna, majoring in Public Relations
• Matthew Holcomb of Douglasville, majoring in Public Relations
• Noor-ul-ain Shaikhnag of Douglasville, majoring in Media & Entertainment-Interest
• Alanna Washington of Douglasville, majoring in Journalism and Emerging Media
• Mya Williams of Douglasville, majoring in Media & Entertainment
• Yasmine Carpenter of Douglasville, majoring in Sociology
• Kendra Hopson of Winston, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Wesley Payne of Douglasville, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Myles Reese of Douglasville, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Cody Stevens of Douglasville, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Chloe Tigner of Lithia Springs, majoring in Criminal Justice
• Graciela Cabrera of Douglasville, majoring in Interactive Design
• Remiah Jones of Douglasville, majoring in Interactive Design
• Victoria Naile of Douglasville, majoring in Interactive Design
• Joseph Rice of Douglasville, majoring in Modern Language & Culture
