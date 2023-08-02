Georgia-Pacific, in partnership with the Georgia Council on Economic Education (GCEE), recently completed its third Economic Education Summer Institute for close to 30 high school teachers across the country in Atlanta.
The teachers listed below from throughout metro Atlanta were selected to participate in the program through an application process managed by GCEE. The educators spent a week in Atlanta, June 19 through June 22, at Georgia-Pacific’s headquarters learning concepts such as opportunity costs, specialization, the free enterprise system, monetary and fiscal policy, entrepreneurship, and international trade.
• Mike Berry, Dunwoody High School
• Morgan Eurek, Johns Creek High School
• Cheryl Turner, Douglas County High School
• Stan Butt, The Foundry Academy
• Debra Martin, Alpharetta High School
• Elexsius Rush, Factory Shoals Middle School
• Ashley Brown, Monroe Area High School
• Brian Jones, Eastside High School
• Tikisha Williams, Grovetown High School
“Georgia-Pacific values its commitment to community and what we can accomplish through partnerships such as the Georgia Council on Economic Education,” said Curley M. Dossman, Jr., president of Georgia-Pacific community affairs and vice president Koch Companies Community Fund. “By sponsoring teacher development initiatives, GP helps to bolster the knowledge and motivation of teachers who return to their classrooms to equip and effectively educate their students.”
Each year, GCEE seeks to increase participant knowledge of economic concepts and equip attendees with grade-appropriate lesson plans and ready-to-use classroom materials designed to help teach economics and the role entrepreneurs play in a free enterprise system in innovative ways. Participants also learn more about Georgia-Pacific, its businesses, products, and its corporate social responsibility initiatives. Once the teachers complete the program, they receive a $250 stipend and are eligible to apply for a $500 classroom grant to implement learnings from the institute.
As a former educator, Beverly Ferguson, senior director of community affairs for Georgia-Pacific, worked with GCEE to offer a program designed to help high school economic educators located near a Georgia-Pacific community obtain advanced training in their fields. “It’s been rewarding to be involved in the development of this program. It’s exciting to see its impact on economic teachers and the tremendous value it brings to the communities where our employees and their children thrive,” says Ferguson.
“The Georgia Council on Economic Education is proud to once again partner with Georgia-Pacific for this powerful learning experience for teachers. There is no substitute for the quality face-to-face training and experiential learning this institute provides. GCEE and the participants appreciate Georgia-Pacific’s continued commitment to helping teachers teach students in underserved communities across the country,” said Dr. Chris Cannon, associate director, GCEE.
The GCEE’s mission is to help teachers teach economics and personal finance in Georgia’s public and independent schools. GCEE strives to ensure students leave school prepared for their economic roles as productive workers, informed consumers, and savers, involved citizens, and lifelong decision-makers in a globally interdependent world. Click here to learn more about GCEE and its programs and initiatives, including the Economic Education Summer Institute.
