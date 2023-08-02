Georgia Pacific

Georgia-Pacific, in partnership with the Georgia Council on Economic Education (GCEE), recently completed its third Economic Education Summer Institute for close to 30 high school teachers across the country in Atlanta.

The teachers listed below from throughout metro Atlanta were selected to participate in the program through an application process managed by GCEE. The educators spent a week in Atlanta, June 19 through June 22, at Georgia-Pacific’s headquarters learning concepts such as opportunity costs, specialization, the free enterprise system, monetary and fiscal policy, entrepreneurship, and international trade.