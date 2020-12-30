Lokey elected Georgia Elementary Beta Club President

By SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Global Leadership Academy for Homeschoolers walked away with a statewide leadership role at the 3rd annual Georgia Elementary Beta Club Convention. The convention, which is normally held in Savannah, took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Douglasville’s own Sarai Lokey, a fifth-grade homeschool student, was elected as the Georgia Elementary Beta Club President for 2021-22. The theme for her campaign was “This Is Us” taken from the movie The Greatest Showman. Lokey’s two-minute speech encouraged Beta Club students to rise above the current difficulties of this year. “We can still lead! We can still achieve our goals! And we can still serve in our communities! C’mon Betas, let’s get creative,” petitioned Lokey.
Lokey’s club performed a one-minute skit incorporating the campaign theme and won second place at the convention. Sarai was virtually installed via ZOOM by the National State Sponsors of the National Beta Club last week.
