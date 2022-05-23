Lost Art Music Festival, the gathering by music lovers for music lovers, which returns to Foxhall Resort in south Douglas County June 17 and 18, continues to put the fan first with the announcement of their “Inner Circle Experiences.”
A series of ’small capacity, huge fun’ artist-fueled outings, each has been created by the artists and festival organizers that are as curated as the performances on stage.
The festival continues to fortify its young heritage with a cultivated lineup that is eclectic and lively Americana, influenced by everything from retro soul and roots to folk and outlaw country.
The full Lost Art 2022 lineup includes Durand Jones & The Indications, Paul Cauthen, The Lone Bellow, Rayland Baxter, Southern Avenue, and Margo Cilker. Aaron Lee Tasjan and Gabe Lee will be a part of the Friday Night Kickoff Party.
"Lost Art Music Festival's mantra from the start is 'Experience music again,' and our team built this festival with that in mind. Combining two days of live music with the beautiful setting at Foxhall and fun excursions and experiences with artists, that's what drives our passion for festivals," said Lost Art Music Festival Founder Jim Ethridge.
Inner Circle Experiences include:
• The Lone Bellow BBQ & Wild Heaven Beer Pairing:
Enjoy a special beer and BBQ pairing led by a sommelier from Wild Heaven. At the spacious Sports Lawn at Foxhall Resort (next to the festival grounds), fans start with international-inspired BBQ from Chef Mike LaSage with Drunk & Lucky Social Club. Then, a Wild Heaven beer expert discusses how to pair beer and smoked meats. Is Germany onto something with the traditional lager? Should you pair it with the meat or with the sauce? Mmm! What could make this a better way to kick off the day? Well, The Lone Bellow will perform a short set. Sounds like fun, y’all! Capacity - 50 / Cost $40.
• Fishin' with Durand Jones & The Indications:
From a gorgeous lake next to the festival grounds, a fishing guide will talk to fans about the history of the lake, what fish frequent the waters, and what bait works best. Then, join Durand Jones & The Indications for leisurely fishing from the bank. If you need help, the guide will set up your rod. If not, let 'er rip! Anyone who catches a fish gets a free Lost Art koozie. Rods and one beverage (Wild Heaven Beer or Cathead Sparkling) will be provided. Fishing, drinks, blue skies, and your favorite band. Yes, please! Capacity - 12 / Cost - $30.
• Rayland Baxter ATV Tour and Hayride:
Join Rayland Baxter for a one-of-a-kind experience on a guided ATV + hayride tour across the beautiful Foxhall Resort property. Foxhall's tour guide will lead the group along the trail, which brings fans to a spot in front of the Chattahoochee River, where Rayland will perform a few songs. Helluva a way to kick off a festival day! Capacity - 4 ATVs (two riders each), plus 10 for the hayride / ATV - $200 total + taxes/fees per ATV for one driver + one rider. $25 per person for hayride.
• Margo Cilker Chattahoochee River Walk Concert + Cocktail:
While enjoying a beverage (one Wild Heaven Beer or Cathead Sparkling), fans take a leisurely, 15-minute hike along the Chattahoochee River (next to the Lost Art festival grounds), ending at a vista by the old stone bridge. Once there, Margo Cilker will perform a short, unamplified set. Capacity - 30 / $20 per person.
• Southern Avenue & Cathead Cocktail Making Class:
To kick things off, a Cathead Distillery expert will lead fans on a brief history of summer cocktails and then on to how to create the classic Cocktail. They'll share a couple of their best cocktail tricks (one ice cube vs. many, bitters or no, orange zest, etc.) You'll have all the ingredients provided, so you can play along to create your own. Then, Southern Avenue joins for the making of the second drink, "The Southern Avenue," which incorporates some of the band's favorite cocktail characteristics. Must be 21+. Capacity - 20 / $35 per person.
Advance Inner Circle Experiences are available for purchase by Platinum ticket holders beginning Tuesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. EST, before being released to VIP ticket holders on Thursday May 19, at 10 a.m., and finally to all ticket purchasers Friday May 20 at 10 a.m. Inner Circle Experiences are approximately 50 minutes, limited capacity, and will sell out.
EXPERIENCE MUSIC AGAIN
Just 30 minutes outside of southwest Atlanta, the festival is set at Foxhall Resort in rural Douglas County. It boasts gorgeous one, two, three, and four bedroom villas, just a five-minute walk from festival grounds, alongside a newly built clubhouse on this 1100+ acre outdoor enthusiast retreat with rolling hillsides along the Chattahoochee River. Rooms at the resort are packaged as a part of the VIP Platinum tickets and are in limited quantity. Additional lodging options including hotels and camping are also available. Lost Art also offers roundtrip bus service with confirmed stops in Sandy Springs, Midtown Atlanta, and Douglasville. For full lodging and shuttle options, visit www.lostartmusicfest.com/tickets.
All ticket levels are now on sale. Ticket levels include: Friday Night Kickoff Party, with Aaron Lee Tasjan and Gabe Lee; General Admission Saturday, with access to all performances, food trucks, and artist market; VIP, which includes everything from GA plus VIP viewing area, private bar, The Paddock Private Bar & Shaded Porch, complimentary beverages (3), private air-conditioned bathrooms, and express entrance; VIP Platinum includes everything from VIP plus lodging options at Foxhall Resort, access to the Friday Night Kickoff Party, and festival swag bag.
Lost Art Music Festival is presented by Cathead Distillery, with support by Wild Heaven Beer, Topo Chico, WABE, and Birmingham Mountain Radio. Additionally, Lost Art is proud to partner with the Georgia Music Foundation, who supports programs of music preservation, education, and outreach. Music fans can choose to donate to the foundation when purchasing tickets. The two-day event attracts fans from across the Southeast to celebrate the heritage of Americana music through high energy performances, hand-picked vendors in the artist market, food trucks, immersive experiences, and more.
For full details, the most up-to-date info, and to purchase tickets, visit www.lostartmusicfest.com. Stay connected via Instagram at @lostartmusicfest, Twitter at @lostartfest, and Facebook at www.facebook.com/lostartmusicfest. Lost Art is a rain or shine event.
— Special to The Sentinel
