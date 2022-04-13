Douglas County Task Force on April 8 announced that Greg Loughlin, former executive director of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, has been appointed as the Task Force’s new executive director. Loughlin brings more than 20 years of intervention, prevention, and policy experience from both government and nonprofit sectors to his new role.
“The Taskforce Board was looking for the right person to lead this vital organization and enhance the resources given to serve those most in need in our community,” said District Attorney Dalia Racine, who serves as the Douglas County Taskforce Board Chair. “We are excited to see the growth led by Greg and the entire Taskforce team as they continue to provide essential services to Douglas County.”
“The Task Force has been convening leaders to create a safer Douglas County for all its residents for over 20 years – I couldn’t be more excited to join this talented team as we prepare for the next 20 years,” Loughlin says. “Child abuse and domestic and sexual violence are rooted in the community, and they will end when the community decides to end them. We intend to be a part of the solution.”
“Greg Loughlin brings vast experience and excellent leadership skills to build on the work the Task Force has embraced to improve safety in our community,” said Retired Judge Peggy Walker. “He knows how to implement recommendations and bring change through consensus and community support. We are incredibly fortunate to employ someone with Greg's abilities to lead this effort during such difficult and challenging times. Please welcome Greg Loughlin to this dynamic, caring community.”
The Douglas County Task Force is a nonprofit that operates a child advocacy center, a sexual assault center, and a domestic violence program. In addition, the Task Force convenes stakeholders monthly for the purpose of making abuse unthinkable in Douglas County.
To learn more visit Douglas County Task Force on Family Violence at douglastaskforce.com.
