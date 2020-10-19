Loving Expressions Home Care Inc. owners, Joel and Sherrie Christian and Chamber representatives celebrated their grand opening by holding a Douglas County Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Sept. 17. Loving Expressions proudly provides 24/7 non-medical home care services to individuals with disabilities, injuries, difficulties with mobility, or illness. They are located at 12461 Veterans Memorial Highway, Suite 63 in Douglasville.
Loving Expressions is composed of highly trained and competent staff members who are dedicated experts in delivering home care services in the comfort of their clients’ homes. Their professional caregivers are responsible for giving around-the-clock care and supervision to ensure that client needs are immediately met. They will also perform regular monitoring to see if there are changes or improvements in clients’ health.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated Joel, “It is an honor to help celebrate your grand opening. Thank you for your continued efforts to help those in our community, and we look forward to many more years of supporting and promoting Loving Expressions!”
For more information about Loving Expressions Home Care Inc., contact their office at 770-888-7941, or visit their website at www.lovingexpressionshomecare.com. Follow them on Facebook at Loving Expressions Home Care and on Instagram @lovingexprhc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.