SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The new Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) for July features Luxury Scents by Tiffany.
Luxury Scents by Tiffany was founded in June 2020 by Tiffany Boone during the COVID-19 shutdown.
The reality of the fact that one could not just “run to the store” and replenish her candle stash, Boone took a leap of faith and ordered her first candle startup kit. Not only did it pass the time at home with boredom and cabin fever, but she also fell in love with the process.
Luxury Scent by Tiffany offers everything from custom blended scents, catchy names, and unique whimsical packaging. Not only will the custom fragrances dance through your home or office, but they will add style and flare to your space.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums. Be sure to stop by the CAC for some amazing arts and crafts before they’re gone! The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
