The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, an annual favorite to the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) in partnership with Partners in Education (P.I.E.), was a huge success.
Young ones and adults enjoyed flamingo croquet on the lawn, face painting, sing along songs, story-telling session, cookie decorating, coloring, “Words in Motion”, photo booth, pin the grin on the Cheshire cat, an egg hunt, and of course, the tea party with the Alice and Wonderland characters.
The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party is a fun and creative opportunity for children from 3 to 10 years of age to have an interactive activity based on Lewis Carroll’s classic, Alice in Wonderland.
The annual Spring Celebration brings out the hats aplenty, and the CAC even had a few dads participate.
The winners of the bonnet contest: for “Most Creative”, the prize went to Charlee Garcia and for the best “Mommy and Me”, the prize went to Yuko and Isla Middleton.
The 2nd Annual Wonderland Yard Art Contest was a delight this year as well.
The winners of this year’s Yard Art Contest are:
• First Place Winner: Garden Party by Chris Cochran
• Second Place Winner: Through the Looking Glass by Deborah Brennan
• Third Place Winner: A Journey Through Wonderland by Douglas County District Attorney’s Office
• People’s Choice Award: Through the Looking Glass by Deborah Brennan
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
