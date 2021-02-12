SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, an annual favorite, returns to the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County on Saturday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party is a fun and creative opportunity for children from 3-10 years of age to have an interactive activity based on Lewis Carroll’s classic, Alice in Wonderland. Admission is $10 for each participant, youngster or grown-up.
This spring celebration for children and families will be held outdoors on the grounds of the CAC. Families can play: flamingo croquet; join in a musical sing-a-long, or in a storytelling session; participate in an egg hunt; pin the grin on the Cheshire cat; Be A Star with “Words in Motion,”; enjoy photo booth fun; face painting; coloring fun; and be creative while decorating a cookie to eat at the tea party.
To spark creativity, attendees are encouraged to wear their best spring bonnets and decorated masks. Three prizes will be given — for “Most Creative”, for a “Mommy and Me” in a paired category, and best mask. Children are reminded to bring baskets to collect their eggs at the egg hunt. The Cheshire Cat will wear a grin, the Mad Hatter will serve tea, and, knowing him, the White Rabbit will probably be late.
Reservations are required for this sell-out event. Call the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787 for more information and to make your reservations. You can also visit the CAC website — https://www.artsdouglas.org/madhatter/ and buy your tickets online.
In addition, the CAC in partnership with Keep Douglas County Beautiful is proud to present the first Wonderland themed Yard Art contest in correlation with Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. Email info@artsdouglas.org for more information and instructions on how to enter.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) will be taking the utmost precautionary measures to keep our participants and community safe. CAC will continue to stay up to date on best practices put forth by the state and will adjust as needed.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
