The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) brings back The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, an annual favorite since CAC’s earliest days on Saturday, March 18th from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party is a fun and creative opportunity for children from three to 10 years of age to have an interactive day of fun based on Lewis Carroll’s classic, Alice in Wonderland. Admission is $15 for each participant, youngster or grown-up ($10 for CAC members).

