The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) brings back The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, an annual favorite since CAC’s earliest days on Saturday, March 18th from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party is a fun and creative opportunity for children from 3-10 years of age to have an interactive day of fun based on Lewis Carroll’s classic, Alice in Wonderland. Admission is $15 for each participant, youngster or grown-up ($10 for CAC members).
This spring celebration for children and families will be held on the grounds of the CAC. Families can discover the magic with flamingo croquet, join in a musical sing-a-long, or in a storytelling session; participate in an egg hunt; pin the grin on the Cheshire cat; Be A Star with “Words in Motion,”. Be ready for the tea party by enjoying photo booth fun; face painting; coloring fun. And be creative while decorating a cookie to eat at the tea party.
To spark creativity, attendees are encouraged to wear their best spring bonnets. Two prizes will be given for “Most Creative” and for “You and Me”. Children are reminded to bring baskets to collect their eggs at the egg hunt. The Cheshire Cat will wear a grin, the Mad Hatter will serve tea, and, knowing him, the White Rabbit will probably be late.
Reservations are required for this sell-out event. Call the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787 for more information and to make your reservations. You can also visit the CAC website – https://www.artsdouglas.org/madhatter/ and buy your tickets online.
In addition, the CAC in partnership with Keep Douglas County Beautiful is proud to present the 3rd Annual Wonderland-themed Yard Art contest in correlation with Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. Calling all sports teams, non-profits, schools, businesses, and churches! The 3rd Annual Wonderland Yard Art Contest will be offering cash prizes for first, second, and third place, people’s choice, and bragging rights, of course. Email info@artsdouglas.org for more information and instructions on how to enter.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
