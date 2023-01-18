The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) brings back The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, an annual favorite since CAC’s earliest days on Saturday, March 18th from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party is a fun and creative opportunity for children from 3-10 years of age to have an interactive day of fun based on Lewis Carroll’s classic, Alice in Wonderland. Admission is $15 for each participant, youngster or grown-up ($10 for CAC members). 

This spring celebration for children and families will be held on the grounds of the CAC. Families can discover the magic with flamingo croquet, join in a musical sing-a-long, or in a storytelling session; participate in an egg hunt; pin the grin on the Cheshire cat; Be A Star with “Words in Motion,”. Be ready for the tea party by enjoying photo booth fun; face painting; coloring fun. And be creative while decorating a cookie to eat at the tea party. 

Trending Videos