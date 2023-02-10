Yeager

 CAC/Special

On the afternoon of Friday, Jan.13, The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County (CAC) presented its first ARTSventure for 2023 at Yeager Middle School. Celebrating a brand-new year, as well as a long weekend ahead in honor of Martin Luther King Junior, Yeager Middle welcomed the great arts-educator, Jerry G. White. Using inspirations of theater, world culture, percussion, singing, dancing, spoken word, and literacy, White reached Yeager Middle School with an energy that was full steam ahead.

White presented “Oceans of Rhythm,” the musical jamboree taking students through an imaginative trip across the seas to various continents, learning the cultural and geographical influences for each location. From the Arctic-North America to Europe and Africa, Indian-Asia to Pacific-Australia, Antarctica and more, White provided the essence of a cruise for the students, traveling around the world without even leaving school. A majority of the hundreds of students took advantage of opportunities to play instruments, learn dances, answer trivia questions, and check their knowledge of the maps and clues about which location they’d learn about next.

