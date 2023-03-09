Welcome to almost-spring. These last few weeks of winter are the best time to get started on your spring gardening to-do list.
UGA Cooperative Extension recommends the following tips to get your landscape ready for a beautiful spring in the garden.
Lawn Care
If your lawn was weedy last summer, March is the time to apply pre-emergent herbicide to control this summer's weeds. Be sure to select a product labeled for the type of turf grass you have. Do not use pre-emergence controls if you are planning to re-plant or reseed your lawn.
Annual bluegrass is a cool season annual grass that germinates in fall and grows slowly through the winter. In late spring it flowers and drops many seeds that lie dormant until the return of cool weather in the fall, starting the cycle again. In areas of stressed turf grass, annual bluegrass will out-compete and thrive.
Hold off the temptation to fertilize warm season turf grasses until they are well into the green-up stage.
Pruning
Very early spring is the best time to prune woody ornamentals. This includes hydrangea paniculata, the type that bloom on new growth. Prune roses, too. The rule of thumb is to prune no more than 1/3 of the size of the shrub.
Perennials
Hostas can be dug and split for transplanting when they begin to emerge in the spring. Wait until the ground is soft, and use a sharp shovel to break apart the plants. You can even use a serrated bread knife to cut into perennials like hosta.
Vegetable
Start seeds of your favorite spring garden vegetables inside so that they are ready to plant when soil temperatures warm. Use a good quality, sterile, growing medium to start tomato, pepper, eggplant and more of your favorites. Keep seed trays where they will receive plenty of light and be sure the seeds are moist but not overly wet.
In the vegetable garden, begin planting cool season vegetables like spinach, lettuce, beets, radish, turnips, mustard, and cauliflower.
For easy plant markers, recycle old mini blinds. Use wire snips to cut slats into 6-to 8-inch pieces and record seed variety and planting date with a permanent marker.
Roses
You can plant bare-root roses into a well amended bed in early spring. Be sure to leave the grafted crown of the plant above the soil.
Shrubs
Boxwoods and hollies may show signs of leaf miner. At first the damage appears as small holes in the leaves but later develops into elongated discolored areas. Apply a systemic insecticide at the first sign of damage.
Landscape shrubs can be safely fertilized at the end of March. Use a slow-release organic fertilizer applied at the ratio recommended on the package.
Check the backside of leaves on camellias and euonymus for scale insects. Follow label directions and apply horticultural oil to suffocate scale insects.
Remove spent flowers and leaves around camellias to prevent petal blight.
Fruit trees
Check fig trees for any winter cold damage and remove all the damaged wood.
Late winter is the time to prune fruit trees. Apple and pear trees are pruned to an upright growth habit and central leader. Peach trees are pruned to an open vase shape.
Fertilize fruit trees in March according to soil test recommendations. Remember to begin a disease and insect spray program for all fruit trees. Continue applications at the recommended intervals until the fruit ripens. Remember to thin fruit to avoid breaking limbs and small fruit.
Avoid spraying when the flowers open and pollinators are present. In a handwritten journal or your phone, record dates, amounts and chemicals used.
Flowers
Start seeds of summer annuals such as marigold, petunia, salvia and zinnia indoors. Do not place the transplants in the ground until all threat of frost is gone (around April 14 in our area).
Fertilize winter annuals like pansies and snapdragons. Their bright colors will last through mid-May, when you can replace them with summer annuals.
Wait until the soil warms in mid-April before planting out canna, caladium, and gladiolus bulbs.
Information provided by the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service.
Lucy Mercer is a Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on improving your soil can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.