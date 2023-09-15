“The Gathering,” the Douglas County High School Marching Band’s successful marching band competition, returns on Saturday, Oct. 7, for its second year.
According to organizers, the competition has grown and evolved by establishing itself also as a community building event by creating a fall festival atmosphere for all the participants and locals to enjoy.
In the 2021 season, the event surpassed the organizers’ expectations by attracting 17 high school bands and more than 2,000 spectators from schools as far away as North Carolina.
This year, with increased support from local community partners, the Tiger Band will host 17 competing high school bands. Two exhibition bands — The Incomparable DCHS Marching Tiger Band and a special performance by Clark Atlanta University’s Mighty Marching Panthers — will also perform throughout the day.
Visitors will be able to take a break in between music shows to shop at the 30 local vendors’ booths or have a delicious bite to eat at one of local food and dessert trucks supporting the event.
The event serves as a showcase for local and regional talent, as a community building event, and a fundraising opportunity supporting the Douglas County High School Bands program.
The Douglas County High School Tiger Bands provides an artistic outlet for high school students participating in marching band, concert band, jazz band, wind ensemble, and the Blue Steel Drumline. The Bands also support and mentor local middle school music programs in the county.
Tickets are $12 and are available on Eventbrite (bit.ly/DCGathering2023). Visit www.facebook.com/DCTigerBands to stay informed of ticket sale details, as well as DC Marching Tiger band news, performances and band events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.