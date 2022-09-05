The Incomparable Marching Tiger Band at Douglas County High School is inviting former band members to a special reunion during Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 7.
Through this event, the band will celebrate the storied tradition, talent and excellence of the DC Tiger Bands. Tiger Band musicians will be able reconnect during a pre-game reception before the start of the Homecoming football game. Alumni will have the opportunity to, once again, play the boisterous sounds of the Tiger Band’s stand tunes under the bright Friday night lights. Sheet music will be emailed to all participants.
Starting donation of $50 includes admission to the special pre-game alumni reception with light refreshments, one ticket to the Homecoming game (opponent TBA) reserved parking, plus a swag bag of DCHS Band merchandise. Additional tickets to the game and reception can be purchased at the time of reservation. For more information about the event and to make reservations visit facebook.com/DCTigerBands.
EVENT DETAILS
Reunion of alumni of The Incomparable Douglas County High School Marching Tiger Band
Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 — Reception at 4:30 p.m., Pre-Game stand tunes at 6:45 p.m. Douglas County High School
8705 Campbellton St, Douglasville, GA 30134
