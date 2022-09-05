Reunion pic

The Incomparable Marching Tiger Band at Douglas County High School is inviting former band members to a special reunion during Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 7.

 DCHS/Special

The Incomparable Marching Tiger Band at Douglas County High School is inviting former band members to a special reunion during Homecoming on Friday, Oct. 7.

Through this event, the band will celebrate the storied tradition, talent and excellence of the DC Tiger Bands. Tiger Band musicians will be able reconnect during a pre-game reception before the start of the Homecoming football game. Alumni will have the opportunity to, once again, play the boisterous sounds of the Tiger Band’s stand tunes under the bright Friday night lights. Sheet music will be emailed to all participants.

Trending Videos