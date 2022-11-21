Rick Martin, director of communications and community relations for Douglas County, will be assuming the new role as the first-known dedicated fire and EMS department public information director in the history of Douglas County.
Martin has been tasked with the responsibility of shaping and developing communication strategies related to public safety.
“I’m excited to continue leading and humbled by the confidence Chairman, Dr. Romona Jackson Jones and the Board of Commissioners have in my ability and level of experience,” Martin said. “Citizens have told the Board of Commissioners that their most strategic priority was Public Safety and I truly look forward to effectively communicating how the Fire & EMS Department, E-911 and EMA are operating through the existing channels of our government.”
Martin was appointed by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners as the director of communications and community relations in 2017; he replaced Wes Tallon, who retired, as the county government’s top communications official.
Prior to coming to the county, Martin worked in broadcast journalism for 26 years, including 12 at CNN where Martin last served as a senior news editor.
“Martin has been a key and significant contributor to Douglas County since he’s been with us,” said Jones. “I believe his dedication serves as a vital link in the chain that moves our county forward and I’m convinced he will continue to shine and bring forth the untold stories in our public safety areas of my administration.”
While serving as communications director, Martin oversaw the demolition, construction, and remodeling of dctv 23’s control room and studio renovation project.
“I’m proud of bringing the latest technology and equipment thanks to the approval of the Board of Commissioners,” said Martin. “Thanks to my communications team, we didn’t miss a beat and kept broadcasting commission meetings to serve the public.”
“Were excited about Mr. Martin joining us,” Douglas County Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette said. “His abilities, in my mind, will no doubt make a difference with enhancing our communication with the public.”
Martin won three Peabody Awards for his contribution on stories CNN produced.
No information was provided on who would replace Martin as the county government’s top communications and community relations official.
