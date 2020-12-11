We begin a new year in just a month and, more than ever, folks are interested in gardening, especially growing your own food. If you’ve never grown vegetables before, there’s no time like now to learn how.
Why grow your own food? First, you may save a little bit of money, especially when it comes to easy-growing plants like herbs and salad ingredients like lettuce and cucumbers. When you grow food at home, you have control over the quality, too. You can ensure that it’s organic and if locally sourced food is important to you, it doesn’t get more local than your own backyard garden (or container on the patio).
Growing your own food is also a satisfying pastime and family project. Taking care of a garden is a daily activity that takes you away from screens and can become a family project. Time spent gardening is filled with teachable moments.
Following are five ideas for getting started growing your own food.
1. Grow herbs indoors. This is the time of year to look for kits that include seeds or seedlings to grow indoors. The kits are sold with pots, a drainage tray and potting mix. Best bets for indoor growing are parsley, chives, rosemary and thyme. Herbs like a lot of light, so place them near your sunniest window or use grow lights. Touch the soil in the pot every day and water when the soil dries out. Herbs are called the gateway to gardening because they’re pretty easy to grow, and you can use them in your everyday cooking. Learn more about growing and using herbs in your kitchen at https://newswire.caes.uga.edu/story.html?storyid=4048&story=Grow-your-own-herbs
2. Start a salad garden. You can easily grow salad greens like leaf lettuces and spinach in a home garden. This is a project that works well with containers. You can buy seedlings, but it’s just as easy and far less expensive to buy packets of your favorite seeds and sow them in successive weeks, so that you will have a steady supply of fresh greens. Salad greens grow best when the nights are cool and the days are warm. Make sure your planting bed or container drains well and use good quality potting mix or amend the soil with plenty of organic compost. Learn more about growing lettuces in this Extension Publication: https://extension.uga.edu/publications/detail.html?number=C1018&title=Home%20Garden%20Lettuce
3. Grow in planters. No need for a backyard when you can grow vegetables in containers. There’s quite a lot of variety in container options, including terra cotta, plastic, metal, and up-cycled objects like dresser drawers. A new option to look for is grow bags. They’re inexpensive, made of recycled materials, and they’re designed to drain well and help plants grow. The keys for successful container gardening are site and plant selection. Vegetables soak up sunshine. Most require on the order of 6 to 8 hours of sunlight each day for a bountiful harvest. In garden centers and online, look for vegetable varieties that are designed for small space and patio gardening. Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants and bush beans do well in containers.
In summer, move your indoor herb garden to your patio or deck. Basil, rosemary and lavender all thrive in containers. Learn more about growing vegetables in containers: https://extension.uga.edu/publications/detail.html?number=C787&title=Gardening%20in%20Containers
4. Grow in raised bed gardens. Once you’ve started gardening, and if you have the space, you’ve probably thought about installing raised garden beds. It’s true you can grow a successful garden without them. In fact, in-ground gardens and containers gardens can be very productive.
There are many advantages to raised bed gardens, beginning with loose, friable soil that’s easily plantable. Raised beds also warm up earlier in the spring and if the soil is properly prepared, they drain better. They’re also easier to access, with less stooping and kneeling needed to accomplish the planting, weeding and harvesting.
Raised garden beds can be constructed from kits, but they’re also as simple as rows of cinderblocks or stacks of straw bales. Extension has lots of information on constructing raised beds. Here’s a place to start: https://extension.uga.edu/publications/detail.html?number=C1027-4&title=Raised%20Garden%20Bed%20Dimensions
5. Master Gardeners’ Community Garden. Douglas County Master Gardeners will help you get started growing your own food in 2021. You can rent a garden space at the Community Garden located behind the Douglas County Health Center at 6770 Selman Drive in Douglasville.
The spaces are 3 1/2 feet wide and up to 51 feet long and are available for a cost of $2 per foot for the year. You can choose the size of your garden and will have access to water and a place to keep your garden tools. Learn more about the community garden by contacting UGA Extension Douglas County at douglasextension@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
Lucy Mercer is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
