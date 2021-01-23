A manicured garden may look nice but, if you are looking for a good reason to get out of the work required to maintain a manicured lawn or a formal garden, you might consider creating a haven for birds — especially during the winter months when our feathered friends need a supportive environment to sustain them through the long, cold winter months. With ever-expanding urban development that alters and destroys natural habitats, bird populations are shrinking at alarming rates.
The first step in designing a bird garden is to evaluate the basic necessities—food, water, shelter—that birds need to survive. If the basics are not present, which are lacking? If there is a shortage of food, you can hang up bird feeders but also consider planting some fruit-bearing trees or shrubs. A messy garden is good for birds as it can be used to create natural food sources and shelter to sustain birds during the harsh winters. This means that, instead of cutting and cleaning the garden, one should allow gardens go to seed! The seed heads of coneflowers, black-eyed susan flowers, and other native wildflowers provide a much-needed food source for birds. Native grasses like bluestems or gramas (pasture grass) also make for good foraging after they set seed. Allowing dead plants to hang around creates a bird haven with protein packed snacks in the form of seeds and insect larvae, such as the fly and wasp larvae that inhabit goldenrod galls. The greater variety and kinds of food you offer, will dictate the number and species of birds you attract to your habitat. Add a variety of food you offer, and you will attract a wider variety of bird species.
By skipping leaf-raking, you can not only save your back and time but also support nature by allowing the leaves to rot in place which, in turn, will enrich the soil. Leaf piles also provide a habitat for bugs and birds to forage for food. If you prefer to remove the leaves for a cleaner lawn, consider composting leaves in a bin or a pile in the corner of your yard. Leaf litter is not just free fertilizer—it also creates a great habitat for a variety of garden residents such as salamanders, snails, worms, toads and moth pupae. A healthy layer of undisturbed soil and leaf litter translates into more moths, which in their caterpillar phase are a crucial food source for birds. A single clutch of four to six Chickadee chicks can eat more than 9,000 caterpillars in the 16 days between when they hatch and when they fledge.
Use dead branches that fall from your trees to start a brush pile. A brush pile consisting of loose leaves and fallen tree limbs will shelter birds from bad weather and predators. American Tree Sparrows, Black-capped Chickadees, and other wintering birds will appreciate the protection from the elements. Rabbits, snakes and other wildlife will also find refuge in a brush pile. The brush pile will settle and decompose over time, creating room for next year’s additions.
Bird-plant relationships are often so intertwined that gardeners can attract specific birds to their yards by cultivating specific plants. In general, the following native trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants will support a wide range of bird species to your yard: Deciduous Trees: Mulberry, Dogwood, CrabApple, Serviceberry; Coniferous Trees: Red Cedar; Spruce: Shrubs and vines: Staghorn Sumac, Northern Bayberry, Viburnums, Virginia Creeper, and Wild Grapes; and Herbaceous plants: salvia, foxglove, morning glory, or bee balm. It is also important to avoid straight lines or rows in your plantings. By creating a meandering line where two kinds of habitat, such as shrubs and lawn, meet. These edge areas provide the widest variety of perching places, nest sites, and food types. You might attract cavity-nesting birds by putting up nest boxes.
Few things are as interesting and beautiful as songbirds. They are colorful, brightening the darkest days of winter and adding music and color to our lives. Urban areas are expanding constantly, altering or destroying natural areas. By creating bird gardens, we provide a haven for birds in the heart of our cities and towns. Not only the birds benefit! If you make your yard more attractive to birds, you will have the pleasure of seeing an increasing number and variety of birds in your very own back yard!
Additional information/publications on horticulture can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension Website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension Office is available to assist: uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email douglasaskamastergardener@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.