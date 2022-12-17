Sitting on the deck with my bird ID book is a relaxing way to enjoy the sometimes unseasonably warm days of late fall and early winter. One plant in the yard that I can always count on to provide many bird observation opportunities is the Red Chokeberry, a multi-stemmed deciduous shrub that provides interest throughout the year. But my favorite time to observe is when the bright red berries bring in the birds.

This shrub is so versatile that it can thrive in most habitats found in the home landscape. It can be found in wet and dry thickets and can even tolerate occasional flooding. Its light tolerance range gives it great versatility as it does well in full sun of six hours or more per day, or partial shade of only 2-6 hours of direct sunlight.

Trending Videos