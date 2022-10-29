During this season, one can’t drive in any direction without encountering some fall leaf color, but some leaves stand out more than others. My personal favorites are covered in this article. Why do the leaves change color? During the summer months, the leaves are filled with chlorophyll (which makes the leaves green). Underlying the green color, yellow and orange pigments are there, but masked during the summer. As temperatures drop, days become shorter, and the chlorophyll begins to break down.
The orange and yellow pigments now appear, but what about the red leaves? Red leaves are the result of a chemical change. Sugar, now trapped in the leaves, produces new pigments called anthocyanins, and red oaks, dogwoods, and other trees now produce red leaves.
The trees I like that have yellow leaves are ginkgo bilboa, sassafras and any of the hickories. Ginkgo is one of the oldest living tree species, having been found in the fossil record around 290 million years ago. If purchasing a ginkgo tree, be sure to obtain the male tree. Female ginkgo trees produce very messy fruit that has a pungent odor. There used to be one at the Botanical Garden in Atlanta, so your olfactory receptors could be tested. In fall, the ginkgo tree drapes her trunk and limbs with a beautiful yellow dress, only to love it very soon after. A tree with a beautiful display is well worth the effort of planting.
Another yellow (also orange) leafed tree is the sassafras. Sassafras trees used to grow at the end of field rows and among terraces in southern farms. Stems, roots and leaves are all fragrant. Stems were chewed and used as “toothbrushes” in farm country; roots were dug and dried for sassafras tea (aka root beer), and leaves were also chewed. An unusual tree, the sassafras tree contains three different shaped leaves: an oval leave, a mitten-shaped leaf, and a three-pronged leaf.
You cannot mistake the yellow-leafed hickory trees in the fall forest. The pignut hickory seems to be the most prevalent in our area, producing small nuts that are eaten by wild hogs and turkeys. The mockernut hickory produces the largest nut, and we always looked forward to harvesting those nuts in the fall. The nut was still small, but the taste was heavenly.
Trees such as dogwoods and scarlet oaks produce red, orange and/or yellow leaves. The dogwood is one of our favorite southern trees, growing throughout the state. The dogwood produces beautiful spring flowers, red berries for the birds and beautiful leaves for the fall. One could hardly ask more of a tree.
My favorite oak for the fall is the scarlet oak. The wavy striations of the bark, and the magenta, red and purple leaves make it a standout. Like all oaks, it produces acorns which ripen in the fall of the second year. If you don’t want acorns each year, this is a good tree to plant.
While all trees are beautiful, these five are the prettiest in the fall!
Additional information/publications on home gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.