During this season, one can’t drive in any direction without encountering some fall leaf color, but some leaves stand out more than others. My personal favorites are covered in this article. Why do the leaves change color? During the summer months, the leaves are filled with chlorophyll (which makes the leaves green). Underlying the green color, yellow and orange pigments are there, but masked during the summer. As temperatures drop, days become shorter, and the chlorophyll begins to break down.

The orange and yellow pigments now appear, but what about the red leaves? Red leaves are the result of a chemical change. Sugar, now trapped in the leaves, produces new pigments called anthocyanins, and red oaks, dogwoods, and other trees now produce red leaves.

Additional information/publications on home gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.

