I first encountered Fatsia (Fatsia japonica) at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. It was an unusual shrub, widespread and just as tall. At the time it was blooming, although the blooms were not the typical blooms you see on a shrub.
Fatsia has become very popular in our area, tolerant also to cold and heat. It grows best on the eastern or northern side of buildings, with some protection from the hot afternoon sun. The word “Fatsia” means eight due to the eight lobes of each leaf, and it can grow to up to 10 feet (both tall and wide). Sometimes known as the Castor Oil plant, it may be grown indoors as a house plant, where it earns its place by removing formaldehyde gas from inside air.
The blooms are white, reminiscent of a button bush. Fatsia is blooming now. Following the flowers, green berries turn black and may be eaten by birds. It is at this point that seeds may be removed for planting, with germination at three to four weeks.
Fatsias seem to prefer acid soils and are perfect in a shade garden. It can be grown in large containers but may need to be repotted frequently. Because it is a slow grower, large pots will work well. Older fatsias are hard to transplant, so try to locate it in the correct location at first planting.
The blooms of Fatsia are pollinated by beneficial wasps. Be mindful of this when locating the plant. Only one stalk of blooms appear the first time, but many more will appear as the plant ages.
Another plant that has been interbred with Fatsia is English Ivy, producing xFatshedera lizei, or simply Fatshedera. I purchased this plant
as a small vine at a Master Gardener sale about six years ago. It too is a shade-loving plant, and I have it growing on a trellis. The leaves are smaller and have fewer lobes. It has some variegation, which adds to the interest. Other, more highly variegated cultivars are available.
Both plants can be pruned, as desired, to keep the plant of a manageable size. Save the pruned stems and root as for any other shrub.
Additional information/publications on home gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.