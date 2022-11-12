I first encountered Fatsia (Fatsia japonica) at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. It was an unusual shrub, widespread and just as tall. At the time it was blooming, although the blooms were not the typical blooms you see on a shrub.

Fatsia has become very popular in our area, tolerant also to cold and heat. It grows best on the eastern or northern side of buildings, with some protection from the hot afternoon sun. The word “Fatsia” means eight due to the eight lobes of each leaf, and it can grow to up to 10 feet (both tall and wide). Sometimes known as the Castor Oil plant, it may be grown indoors as a house plant, where it earns its place by removing formaldehyde gas from inside air.

Additional information/publications on home gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.

