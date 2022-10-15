While I am not usually a tea person, I am seeing more and more interest in herbal teas. We sell a good many herbs at our plant sale each year, and many of our customers are using them for teas. Herbal tea also goes by the name of ‘tisane’ and can be made from all the components of many herbs. Many herbs are both herbal and culinary as are many of the herbs in this article.
Lemon balm is in the mint family and will escape in your garden if you aren’t making tea more often. It can be found in North America, Europe and Asia, has a mild lemony flavor and can be used to settle the stomach, along with calming the mind and body.
A tisane made from thyme contains high levels of thymol, and contains antiseptic and antiviral properties. If you have dental caries or a sore throat, four or five leaves in boiling water will help with those issues. As an herb of the Mediterranean, it may help with problems relative to cardiovascular and respiratory systems.
Oregano is similar to thyme in that it also contains thymol. Only a sprig or two is needed for a cup of tea.
Dandelion tea has many uses. My grandmother drank it in the spring to build up her blood (it does contain iron, as well as beta-carotene, magnesium, calcium and zinc). The vitamin A it contains can help lower the risk of cataracts, diarrhea, measles and breast cancer. For details on its many benefits, see the following article: Is Dandelion Tea Good for You? Pros and Cons, Nutrition Information, and More (webmd.com). During WWII, dandelion roots would be dried and ground to create a coffee. Another plus is that it can be made into wine; truly a versatile herb!
Sage tea has a strong flavor and fragrance. It contains poly-phenols, and rosmarinic acids. These are powerful antioxidants and are antibacterial. Sage is also good to gargle for a sore throat. Some research indicates it is useful for depression, dementia, obesity, diabetes, lupus, heart disease and cancer.
The most surprising tea is basil tea. One tablespoon of basil contains half the body’s requirements for Vitamin K. It has a strong, fragrant flavor, and may provide an alternative to antibiotics for infectious diseases.
Rosemary is another herb in use for thousands of years. Used both as a culinary herb and a medicinal herb, it contains antidepressant, aphrodisiac, antiseptic, analgesic, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties. Touching a rosemary bush is said to enhance memory receptors.
To make a cup of herbal tea, pick and wash fresh herbs, Place in a pot or mug, pour boiling water and allow to steep for 5-10 minutes (longer steep time leads to stronger tea), add your desired sweetener and enjoy.
For drying herbs, pick and wash herbs. Air dry by placing in a sunny spot. You can also pat dry and place in an oven (on baking sheet) and bake at 300 degrees until dry. Cut or crush the herbs and place in an airtight container for up to a year.
For growing herbs, dig a hole a couple of inches wide and the same depth as the plant is in the pot. Try to group Mediterranean herbs together since they like drier soil. Other herbs, like Basil, can be grown in a separate pot. For basil tea, plant your basil now and harvest as soon as possible. Basil is an annual herb.
All of the herbs listed above are caffeine-free, unlike some of the non-herbal teas. Plant and harvest your herbs, and let’s have a cuppa!
Marjorie Stansel is a Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on native trees and gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/ . In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office is available to assist. uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224. For suggestions for future articles, you may also email: douglasaskamastergardener@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.