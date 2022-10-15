Master Gardeners

A container of herbs like this is appropriate for herbal tea.

 Marjorie Stansel/Special

While I am not usually a tea person, I am seeing more and more interest in herbal teas. We sell a good many herbs at our plant sale each year, and many of our customers are using them for teas. Herbal tea also goes by the name of ‘tisane’ and can be made from all the components of many herbs. Many herbs are both herbal and culinary as are many of the herbs in this article.

Lemon balm is in the mint family and will escape in your garden if you aren’t making tea more often. It can be found in North America, Europe and Asia, has a mild lemony flavor and can be used to settle the stomach, along with calming the mind and body.

